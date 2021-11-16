Local Listings
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody

The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Sheriff’s Office has arrested the armed male deputies were searching for on the Reese property and the campus is no longer on lockdown, according to Reese officials.

Reese management and staff sent an email to Reese patrons saying LSO is searching on the Reese property and is asking everyone to stay in place until further notice. Twenty minutes after the lockdown started, Reese officials lifted the lockdown.

The search for the male started just before 4 p.m. after a report of shots fired. The man they’re searching for was on foot.

The area where the search started was on FM 179 near County Road 6520, which is between Cagle Steaks and the Reese campus.

Lubbock Sheriff’s Office has not released any further information at this point.

