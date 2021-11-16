Stanek announces re-election bid for Lubbock Co. District Attorney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek has announced her bid for re-election in 2022.

Stanek was sworn in on January 1, 2019, running unopposed in 2018′s municipal elections. Stanek was appointed by the governor after former DA Matt Powell opted not to seek re-election in 2018.

“During some of the most strange and trying times in the history of the criminal justice system, it has been my great honor to lead this office and stand up for what is right and just,” Stanek said in a statement released Monday. “There is nothing better than punishing those who have acted criminally, pursuing justice for victims and fighting for the safety of this community.”

Stanek says the office will continue to target “violent offenders, sexual predators, and those involved in gang, drug and firearm activity,” adding she is looking forward to serving Lubbock County’s citizens for another term.

