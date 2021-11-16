Local Listings
Take The Challenge - Great American Smokeout

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has been asking people to give up cigarettes and tobacco products for one day annually, the third Thursday of November.(WAGM)
By Karin McCay
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Poor lung health doesn’t just affect our breathing.

It can leave a devastating impact on the heart and brain or any organ if it’s not getting enough oxygen.

That’s why Dr. Sam Islam, a Texas Tech Physician in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, says she is hoping every smoker will take advantage of the Great American Smokeout this week.

The program challenges smokers to put down those cigarettes for one day and the effort may turn out to last a lifetime.

Dr. Islam says it could be the first day your lungs begin to recover.

She explains, “Not only do the lungs have the ability to recover, but you also, when you quit smoking, you put yourself at a decreased risk for heart attacks, decreased risk for strokes, and over long term years decreased risk for cancer.”

Dr. Islam says for most people, it’s very difficult to give up tobacco products. However, she says if you relapse, set a new quit date and try again. “Don’t be discouraged if you try to quit and then you don’t, you’re not able to and then you try again. It takes multiple tries before you can quit smoking. And I think as long as you’re putting your best foot forward and trying to quit smoking, you know you’re still doing yourself a favor and a service.”

For more than 40 years, the American Cancer Society has been asking people to give up cigarettes and tobacco products for one day annually, the third Thursday of November.

That’s this Thursday, November 18th!

And the Texas Tobacco Quit Line wants to help you with that.

You can call 1-800-QUIT NOW for tips on how to quit or for support during the effort. This telephone coaching service is available in English, Spanish, and several Asian languages.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

