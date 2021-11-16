Texas Tech meat judging team wins 16th national title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech meat judging team members are back home after winning their third straight national championship.

Sunday’s victory marked the program’s overall 16th national title. Tech has won five out of the last seven years. The team is coached by Dr. Mark Miller, Conner McKinzie, Taylor Schertz and Grant Kitten.

“I think what makes this program unique is we don’t make it about winning. We use meat judging as a vehicle or an avenue to make people better um you know better daughters, sons, husbands, wives. And uh, that’s something that’s really neat about it,” Mckinzie said.

Tech’s win also marks the third time in history of meat judging a team has won back-to-back championships. It’s been done twice by Texas Tech.

Congratulations to the 2021 National Champion Meat Judging Team! This marks 16 National Championships in Meat Judging... Posted by Texas Tech University Meat Science on Sunday, November 14, 2021

