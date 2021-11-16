Three Lubbock area teachers nominated for Teachers on the Rise

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the October winners of the 10th Annual Teachers on the Rise program.

Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from across the South Plains with students and families sharing ways their teachers go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve the recognition.

The winners for October’s edition are Lito Belmontes, a fifth-grade Spanish immersion teacher of Jose Ramirez Elementary, Jessica Henson of Laura Bush Middle School, and technology teacher, Sean Hightower of Monterey High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

The winning teachers also received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two at the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. Students who nominated a winning teacher also received a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, click here.

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

