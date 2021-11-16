Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Three Lubbock area teachers nominated for Teachers on the Rise

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Family and Mrs. Baird’s Bread announced the October winners of the 10th Annual Teachers on the Rise program.

Teachers on the Rise official logo
Teachers on the Rise official logo(Picasa)

Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from across the South Plains with students and families sharing ways their teachers go above and beyond the call of duty and why they deserve the recognition.

The winners for October’s edition are Lito Belmontes, a fifth-grade Spanish immersion teacher of Jose Ramirez Elementary, Jessica Henson of Laura Bush Middle School, and technology teacher, Sean Hightower of Monterey High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

The winning teachers also received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two at the Texas Tech Club, and a gift box full of Mrs. Baird’s goodies. Students who nominated a winning teacher also received a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, click here.

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase leads to officer-involved crash, woman arrested
A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
Officers were called at 4:46 today between 50th St. and Belmont Avenue.
SHOTS FIRED: Central Lubbock Shooting, victim with moderate injuries
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Police are investigating after at least two vehicles were damaged by bullets and shell casings...
Police investigate after reports of shots fired, vehicles damaged by bullets

Latest News

Nearly 35 million U.S. adults deal with diabetes across the country, according to the Center...
Healthy advice from The United Family for National Diabetes Awareness Month
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Shredding event for America Recycles Day at South Plains Mall
Shredding event for America Recycles Day at South Plains Mall
From September 9 to the end of the month, in commemoration of National Teddy Bear Day and...
United Supermarkets and Market Street to present ACA with check and teddy bears