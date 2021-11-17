16-year-old missing from Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing in Levelland.

Sheriff Ray Scifres says Madison Qualls left home without permission on Tuesday night and has not had any contact with family members since.

At this time there is no evidence there is immediate danger, however, the Sheriff’s Office would like to have her located and returned home as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about Madison’s location is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-9334 or your local law enforcement agency.

