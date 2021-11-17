Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

16-year-old missing from Levelland

16-year-old Madison Qualls was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Levelland.
16-year-old Madison Qualls was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Levelland.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office and Madison Qualls' family)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who is missing in Levelland.

Sheriff Ray Scifres says Madison Qualls left home without permission on Tuesday night and has not had any contact with family members since.

At this time there is no evidence there is immediate danger, however, the Sheriff’s Office would like to have her located and returned home as soon as possible. 

Anyone with information about Madison’s location is encouraged to contact the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office at 806-894-9334 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple seriously injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Ave

Latest News

Fearless Champion, the black quarter horse that has served Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider...
Fearless Champion to take final ride during Texas Tech vs. OSU football game
(Source: Open Door Lubbock)
Open Door awarded $1M grant from Bezos Day One Fund
Windy and much cooler today, with a mostly sunny afternoon. A freeze is likely tonight, a hard...
Preparing for a hard freeze
Pay it Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer
Pay It Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer