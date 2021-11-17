Local Listings
16th Annual Miracles Christmas Parade: World of Snow

Miracles Christmas Parade 2021
Miracles Christmas Parade 2021(Miracles Parade)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 16th Miracles Christmas Parade has been announced! It’ll take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 6:00 p.m.

The idea, that began sixteen years ago, has been to bring cheer to every spectator, participant, and organizer and to provide families and individuals with an event that will provide lasting holiday memories. Ultimately, the Miracles Christmas Parade aims to be the best Christmas parade the citizens of the South Plains have ever experienced.

The parade will begin down 34th Street and Avenue Q, going west to Indiana Avenue.

The parade, which draws as many as 30,000 people each year, includes more than 20 floats, 40 parade units, and a Santa Claus.

“We are having lots of calls from groups wanting to be in the parade. Last year, the popular lighted parade was not held due to Covid 19 concerns for the public. We are still accepting applications from groups wanting to be in this parade,” said Jason Davis, Parade Chairman.

This year’s theme is “World of Snow”. Groups and floats participating are being asked to use as many lights as possible, with a minimum of 1,000 lights per vehicle. More than 600 band students from four Lubbock ISD high schools will be marching as one giant unit, playing Christmas songs down the parade route. This is something that has only happened once in the parade history span of sixteen years.

The United States Marine will also be a part of the parade gathering unwrapped toys for children in need benefitting Toys for Tots. The Marines will also provide the Color Guard, the first group that kicks off the parade.

Be advised, if you’re planning to park at the North parking lot of Byron Martin Center or O.L. Slaton Middle School, you should get there an hour or two before the event.

For more information, click here.

Everyone is invited to participate. Individuals, churches, and non-profits have a $25 entry fee while businesses have to pay $50. Up to four vehicles can be included in the entree but the last day to turn in an application is next Friday, November 26.

Vendors aren’t allowed at the parade. The parade is an all-volunteer organization.

