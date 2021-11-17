2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An SUV crashed into two pedestrians at 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Desk say one pedestrian has moderate injuries and the other has minor injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

Northbound lanes on Ave. Q are being blocked by emergency responders.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

