Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane

2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane
2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane(KCBD)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An SUV crashed into two pedestrians at 1:40 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue Q and Mac Davis Lane.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Desk say one pedestrian has moderate injuries and the other has minor injuries. No other information has been released at this time.

Northbound lanes on Ave. Q are being blocked by emergency responders.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Road work
City to begin pavement repairs on Alcove Ave. in South Lubbock
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Road work
City to continue construction on Indiana Ave.
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker
TRAFFIC: Multiple collisions causing traffic backup on South Loop near Quaker