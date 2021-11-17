City to begin pavement repairs on Alcove Ave. in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Motorists who drive on Alcove Ave. between 82nd and 98th Streets will need to allow for extra time when driving or find an alternate route starting Monday, November 22, 2021.

Lone Start Dirt & Paving LTD, which is contracted by the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs.

There will be a change in traffic flow during the construction, but appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

The construction will take approximately six weeks to complete, depending on weather and construction.

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Street Department at 806-775-2608.

