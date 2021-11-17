City warns residents about increase in holiday scams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is warning the public about an increase in scams this holiday season.

City of Lubbock Utilities Spokesman Matt Rose says telephone scams always spike this time of year because more people are away from home.

Scammers impersonate utility workers over the phone, trying to convince customers they have a debt to pay within the hour. If they don’t, they’re told trucks are ready in the alley to cut their electricity.

Rose says the real City of Lubbock Utilities will never demand payment right then and there, especially not over the phone.

“The best thing to do is just hang up the phone. Is just to hang up the phone, because any information that you give to these individuals they can use to try to steal your identification or any number of things.”

Rose says if you get a scam call like this, call a customer service representative or check your balance online. The number to call is 806-775-2509 or visit https://www.cityoflubbockutilities.com/.

