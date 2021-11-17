Local Listings
Clovis teen injured, child killed in New Mexico crash

New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAY COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - An 18-year-old female and an 11-year-old female, both from Clovis, were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday just before 1 p.m. on New Mexico State Road 469 between Grady and San Jon.

The 18-year-old was driving and the 11-year-old was a passenger in the vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway and slid into a power pole for unknown reasons.

The 11-year-old died at the scene and the 18-year-old was airlifted to a Texas hospital. Her condition is unknown.

According to New Mexico State Police, alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts appeared to have been properly worn by both occupants. 

NMSP generally does not identify in a press release, child victims of crashes or drivers who are not charged with a crime. 

This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

