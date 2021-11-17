Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

(KCBD (Blair Sabol))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**RELEASE From Covenant Health**

Since the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines, Covenant Health has encouraged vaccines for our caregivers, patients, and community as the best way to fight against the COVID-19 virus. Vaccines have proven to reduce the severity of symptoms and decrease hospitalizations. We know that vaccination is our best path forward and out of this pandemic.

Previously, Covenant Health has not required the COVID-19 vaccine for any Texas caregiver. We have trusted caregivers to make the decision that is best for them, their families, and the communities they serve.

Through executive action, President Biden now requires any health care facility that receives Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement to vaccinate all employees or have an approved medical or religious exemption. For weeks, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has been evaluating the President’s order. On November 5, CMS released an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for most health care providers, including hospitals, that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Covenant Health ministries impacted include Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Children’s, Covenant Specialty Hospital, Covenant Health Plainview, Covenant Health Levelland, Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, Grace Surgical Hospital, Hospice of Lubbock, Covenant Home Infusion, Covenant High Plains Surgery Center, Trustpoint Rehabilitation Hospital of Lubbock, and Covenant Diagnostic Imaging.

We consulted with our parent organization, Providence, legal representation, as well as state lawmakers, and at this time, Covenant Health will comply with the CMS interim final rule and require all workers either be vaccinated or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

By December 6, 2021, all caregivers must either receive their first dose of the vaccination series for Pfizer or Moderna, or the single dose if choosing to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Those who plan to submit a medical or religious exemption must submit that exemption request by this date. By January 4, 2022, all caregivers must either have received the full series of their chosen COVID-19 vaccine or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

Caregivers impacted include employees, students, licensed practitioners, volunteers, and contract/agency staff. Covenant has processes in place to provide on-site vaccination to caregivers as well as track exemptions and caregiver vaccination status. Infection prevention precautions for caregivers with an approved exemption are being determined so that we may provide accommodations while continuing to protect the health and safety of our caregivers and patients.

Current orders, including dates and those impacted, are based off rules as of November 5 and are subject to change based on impact of legal action by various states.

The vaccine requirement decision is supported by the American Hospital Association (AHA). You can read the AHA statement here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

Latest News

Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.
42nd annual Junior League of Lubbock’s Holiday Happening Nov. 17-21
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child Box donations needed
Lubbock Animal Services Launches Annual Helping Paws Campaign
Donations needed to help homeless neighbors and pets
New Mexico State Police (Source: Facebook)
Clovis teen injured, child killed in New Mexico crash