Carl Tepper, David Glasheen to run for State House District 84 Representative

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Civil Attorney David Glasheen and Commercial real estate agent Carl Tepper are expected to compete for State House District 84 representative.

Glasheen; of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman, will announce the campaign on Wednesday at 12:30, at River Smith’s near 4th Street and Avenue Q.

After 12 years with John Frullo representing District 84 in the Texas House, Glasheen will run against Carl Tepper to replace Frullo, who announced on November 4 he will not seek re-election.

Tepper, the former Chairman for the Lubbock County GOP, filed to run for State Representative of District 84, according to the Lubbock County Republican Party. His campaign has not formally announced his candidacy at this time.

District 84 includes a majority of the Lubbock metro area, including Texas Tech campus.

