Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Redistricting in Lubbock

The Lubbock City Council has begun re-drawing city district lines due to changes in population

Citizens can comment on the proposed changes during the Nov. 30th council meeting

Read more here: Lubbock City Council begins drawing new districts to balance population

LPD sends death investigation to Texas Attorney General

The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the Chad Read shooting investigation

The Lubbock Police Department handed over the case a week after the Lubbock District Attorney’s office recused itself

Here’s what we know about the case so far: INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG

LPD searching for murder suspect

Investigators say 20-year-old Bryan Garcia shot and killed Paul Saiz last week in the 2500 block of Loyola.

If you know were Garcia is, call Crime Line at 741-1000

Details here: Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

