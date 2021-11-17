Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Redistricting in Lubbock

LPD sends death investigation to Texas Attorney General

LPD searching for murder suspect

Investigators say 20-year-old Bryan Garcia shot and killed Paul Saiz last week in the 2500 block of Loyola.

If you know were Garcia is, call Crime Line at 741-1000

Details here: Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

