Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Redistricting in Lubbock
- The Lubbock City Council has begun re-drawing city district lines due to changes in population
- Citizens can comment on the proposed changes during the Nov. 30th council meeting
- Read more here: Lubbock City Council begins drawing new districts to balance population
LPD sends death investigation to Texas Attorney General
- The Texas Attorney General’s Office is now reviewing the Chad Read shooting investigation
- The Lubbock Police Department handed over the case a week after the Lubbock District Attorney’s office recused itself
- Here’s what we know about the case so far: INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
LPD searching for murder suspect
Investigators say 20-year-old Bryan Garcia shot and killed Paul Saiz last week in the 2500 block of Loyola.
If you know were Garcia is, call Crime Line at 741-1000
Details here: Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting
