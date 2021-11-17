Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Donations needed to help homeless neighbors and pets

Lubbock Animal Services Launches Annual Helping Paws Campaign
Lubbock Animal Services Launches Annual Helping Paws Campaign(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services launches its annual Helping Paws campaign and needs the community’s help in gathering needed items to help homeless neighbors and pets.

From November 20 through December 4, community members can donate dry cat and dog food, pet beds, blankets, treats, toys, coats, and sweaters.

Donations can be dropped off at Gebo’s at 215 50th Street, HEB at 4405 114th Street, Pets Plus at 6419 University Ave., Pets Supply Plus at 5715 82nd Street, or the Lubbock Animal Services at 3323 SE Loop 289.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

Latest News

100 teddy bear donation
United Supermarkets and Market Street present ACA with check and 100 teddy bears
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child Box donations needed
Rick Taylor, founder of Arbor Eyewear. The company announced the creation of 75 new jobs with...
LEDA announces 88 new jobs, $2.75M into Lubbock community
Pay it Forward High Point Village
Pay it Forward: A surprise for a High Point Village volunteer