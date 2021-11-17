Donations needed to help homeless neighbors and pets

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Animal Services launches its annual Helping Paws campaign and needs the community’s help in gathering needed items to help homeless neighbors and pets.

From November 20 through December 4, community members can donate dry cat and dog food, pet beds, blankets, treats, toys, coats, and sweaters.

Donations can be dropped off at Gebo’s at 215 50th Street, HEB at 4405 114th Street, Pets Plus at 6419 University Ave., Pets Supply Plus at 5715 82nd Street, or the Lubbock Animal Services at 3323 SE Loop 289.

