Emergency crews respond to grass fire in Clapp Park

The fire was in a grassy area of cattails near the tree line at the center of the park.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a grass fire at Clapp Park at 40th Street and Avenue U.

The fire was first reported around 11:30, Wednesday afternoon. According to a KCBD Photojournalist on scene, the fire was in a grassy area of cattails near the tree line at the center of the park.

Smoke and flames were visible for over an hour from the KCBD tower camera at 5600 Avenue A.

This story is developing, stay with KCBD for details.

