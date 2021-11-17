Freezing temperatures likely early Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first freeze looks likely in the morning, along with most of the South Plains. If you have any plants that you want to keep alive, protect them this evening. Lows will fall to the low 20s in the northwest areas to just above freezing in the southeast counties.

Thursday will be a chilly day as highs will struggle to make it to the low to mid 50s in the central and southern communities. The panhandle and northwest South Plains will likely stay in the upper 40s. All of the region will experience temperatures below normal by about ten degrees tomorrow.

Another cold Friday morning, near or below freezing, but the afternoon will be warmer, returning to the 60s.

Saturday will be breezy and sunny with highs back in the 70s for the west Texas region.

Another cold front rolls across the region early Sunday so temps fall back to the 50s and 60s with sunny skies.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.