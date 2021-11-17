Lady Raiders win on Krista Gerlich’s Birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back on the home court for their second game of the season, the Lady Raiders delivered the perfect present to head coach Krista Gerlich, who is celebrating her birthday.

Texas Tech moved to 2-0 on the season beating Weber State 62-44 at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday night.

Texas Tech moved to 2-0 on the season beating Weber State 62-44 at the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday night. (KCBD)

Rhyle McKinney led the way with 21 points for Texas Tech. Lexy Hightower added 13.

The Lady Raiders host Lamar at 7 pm Friday night.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.