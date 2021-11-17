LEDA announces 88 new jobs, $2.75M into Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced the expansion of three companies adding 88 new jobs and $2.75 million of capital investment into the Lubbock community during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Arbor Eyewear, a Lubbock-based company located at 12105 Geneva Ave., announced its new production facility and brand, Forall Frameworks. The current facility is designed to accommodate small-batch production, as well as testing and training, and using automated equipment for its 50-step manufacturing process.

The company announced an expansion of its operations with a new facility and the creation of 75 new jobs with an average salary of $40,000. These positions include craftspeople, machine operators, designers, and salespeople, along with adding $1.5 million in capital investment over the next five years.

BASF Agricultural Solutions, the owner of Stoneville and FiberMax cotton seed brands, announced the addition of two Cotton Breeding Nursery Services and Trait Development Cotton Seed Production teams to its Lubbock Field Research Station located on East Loop 289.

The addition of these two teams brings 23 new positions, along with a capital investment of $1.25 million into the Lubbock community.

Also during the news conference, Mandry Technology Solutions LLC announced its current rankings of no. 55 on the 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501. This month, the organization celebrates 19 years of business and the creation of highly compensated positions for technology professionals.

“The announcement today further establishes Lubbock as a pro-business city,” said John Osborne CEO and president of LEDA.

“With the continued creation of good-paying jobs and significant investments being made into our local economy, Lubbock continues to be a reputable location for business owners and CEOs to consider when looking to relocate or expand.”

