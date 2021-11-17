Local Listings
Man shot to death on his first day of work in Ala.

According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated...
According to Jefferson County, Alabama, officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC/Gray) - Officials are investigating after a deadly shooting involving two employees at a business overnight.

It was the victim’s first day on the job, authorities said.

According to Jefferson County officials, the shooting occurred at Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson around midnight Tuesday.

The victim was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, WBRC reported.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker. Walker turned himself in to deputies at the scene.

Officials are not sure what led up to the shooting.

The suspect, 34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker, turned himself in to authorities on the scene.

