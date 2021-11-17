Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 20-year-old Bryan Garcia, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

Anyone with information in regards to the location of Garcia should call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

On November 12, officers responded to the 2500 block of Loyola Street for shots fired call. While officers were on their way, they received additional calls for shots fired along North University Avenue. They discovered a vehicle that was stopped at North University Avenue and Regis Street that was possibly related. Officers located the vehicle and a male with a gunshot wound.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Saiz deceased on the scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

