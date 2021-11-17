Open Door awarded $1M grant from Bezos Day One Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Open Door, a non-profit dedicated to ending chronic homelessness in Lubbock and providing safe housing for sex trafficking survivors, announced it received a $1 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund.

The non-profit is one of 32 recipients to receive an award Wednesday from the organization. It is the largest grant in Open Door’s history.

The Bezos Day One Fund provided immediate donations to all recipients from 21 states totaling $96.2 million. Funds will help continue Open Doors critical work in providing shelter in our community.

Find a full list of awardees: here.

Lubbock Open Door, a community-based organization providing safe housing for survivors of sex trafficking, today announced that it has been selected to receive a $1,000,000 grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund—the largest grant in Open Door’s history. Launched in 2018 by Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos, the Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families.

“We are honored and humbled to be among the 2021 Day 1 Families Fund award recipients,” said Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “Support from the Day 1 Families Fund will have a profound impact on our ability to help families find safe housing and healing from the trauma of sex trafficking.”

This one-time grant will allow Open Door to increase housing and therapeutic services for survivors of sex trafficking and their children in Open Door Survivor Housing. Specifically, this grant will expand access to trauma-focused therapies like equine therapy, child-centered play therapy, and eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, as well as provide new resources to assist survivors moving into permanent housing.

Open Door was selected as a Day 1 Families Fund grant recipient by an independent advisory board comprised of homelessness experts with experience in policy, advocacy, racial equity, child welfare and housing and service delivery, as well as firsthand experience in homelessness.

This year, the Day 1 Families Fund issued a total of $96.2 million in grants to 32 organizations across the country.

The Bezos Day One Fund made a $2 billion commitment to focus on making meaningful and lasting impacts in two areas: funding existing non-profits that help families experiencing homelessness, and creating a network of new, non-profit tier-one preschools in low-income communities. The Day 1 Families Fund issues annual leadership awards to organizations and civic groups doing compassionate, needle-moving work to provide shelter and hunger support to address the immediate needs of young families. Since 2018, the Day 1 Families Fund has issued 130 grants totaling more than $398 million to organizations around the country working to combat homelessness and help families gain housing support and stability. The vision statement comes from the inspiring Mary’s Place in Seattle: no child sleeps outside. For more information, visit www.BezosDayOneFund.org/Day1FamiliesFund.

