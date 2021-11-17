Operation Christmas Child Box donations needed

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Southcrest Baptist Church and Samaritan’s purse are collecting filled shoeboxes of small treats and toys to be delivered to children in need around the world.

People can pack a shoebox with school supplies, toys, and personal hygiene items and provide the $9 to cover shipping costs for the box.

More information on how to pack a shoebox is listed here.

Southcrest Baptist Church located at 3801 South Loop 289 will serve as the official location for the Lubbock area.

Packed shoeboxes can be dropped off November 15 through November 22, Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., or Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Collection Center will have early hours on the last day November 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., which is the biggest day of collections for Operation Christmas Child.

Last year, Lubbock and the surrounding area donated more than 10,000 boxes to Operation Christmas Child, according to Jennifer Burke, Operation Christmas Child Lubbock Area Team Logistics Coordinator. Samaritan’s Purse delivers millions of boxes around the world every year.

For more information on Samaritan’s Purse International Relief and Operation Christmas Child, visit: www.samaritanspurse.org or contact Southcrest Baptist Church at 806-797-9000 or visit www.southcrest.org.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

