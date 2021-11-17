Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

OSHA says it will temporarily not enforce COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is following the stay issued by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, it said on its website, and is temporarily not enforcing the COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate on private employers.

The stay was issued by the appeals court on Friday.

The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the mandate “until further court order.”

The vaccine mandate calls for businesses with more than 100 workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or wear masks and be tested weekly.

“While OSHA remains confident in its authority to protect workers in emergencies, OSHA has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the (emergency temporary standard) pending future developments in the litigation,” OSHA said.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, a panel dominated by judges appointed by Republicans, was chosen Tuesday to hear the challenge by 27 Republican-led states, employers and several conservative and business organizations to OSHA’s authority to mandate vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery takes stand at murder trial
The CDC has confirmed a case of monkeypox in Maryland from a person who recently returned to...
CDC confirms case of monkeypox in Maryland
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
US overdose deaths topped 100,000 in one year, officials say
America's drug epidemic is the deadliest it's ever been, new federal data suggests. Today, the...
Drug epidemic deadliest ever in US
2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane
2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane