Preparing for a hard freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Windy and much cooler today behind a strong cold front. The cold air behind the front, pushing south through the KCBD viewing area this morning, will bring a freeze to much (if not all) of the viewing area tonight. I’ve included a list of dates of Lubbock’s first Fall freezes at the end of this post.

Lubbock yesterday recorded a record high of 88°. The previous record for November 16 was 83° (on the date in 1966). Lubbock has recorded highs of 88° on two later dates, November 17 (2017) and November 20 (1996). The record for the month is 90°, recorded November 9, 2006.

The highs today will be 20 to 30 degrees lower. Lubbock specifically, about 27 degrees lower than yesterday. Temperatures will peak from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area, near 60 degrees in central areas (including Lubbock), but still near 70 degrees in the southern viewing area.

In addition to much cooler, this afternoon will be mostly sunny and windy.

Lubbock’s first freeze* of the season will happen tonight. Technically, Thursday morning. Based on data available now, it appears Lubbock will have a hard freeze with the temperature dropping to 28° or below.

Before heading to bed you may want to prepare your property for the cold. Cover faucets, insulate exposed exterior pipes, drain above ground systems which may contain water, move inside or otherwise protect sensitive plants, and make sure pets and livestock are cared for.

Windy and much cooler today, with a mostly sunny afternoon. A freeze is likely tonight, a hard freeze is possible. (KCBD First Alert)

In addition to cold, tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy. Thursday morning lows will range from the low 20s in the far northwestern viewing area to the low 30s in the far southeast. Much if not all of the viewing area will freeze.

First Fall Freeze Dates

We are well past the average first freeze dates in the KCBD viewing area. They range from October 18 (Dimmitt) and October 20 (Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge) in the northwest KCBD viewing area, to November 9 (White River Lake) and November 12 (Lake Alan Henry) in the southeast. The average date of Lubbock’s first Fall freeze is October 31, Halloween. Lubbock’s earliest freeze on record is October 7, 1952, while the latest is November 23, 2003.

First freeze dates for Lubbock* for the past 15 years:

2021 - November ??

2020 - October 24 (31°)

2019 - October 12 (31°)

2018 - October 15 (32°)

2017 - October 28 (28°)

2016 - November 18 (30°)

2015 - November 12 (31°)

2014 - November 11 (25°)

2013 - October 19 (32°)

2012 - October 8 (32°)

2011 - October 28 (31°)

2010 - November 5 (32°)

2009 - October 27 (32°)

2008 - October 23 (31°)

2007 - October 23 (32°)

2006 - November 1 (31°)

*As recorded at the Lubbock airport, the official site of weather record for the City.

