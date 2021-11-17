Protests in Lubbock after UMC announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Protestors gathered near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway Wednesday morning after UMC announced a vaccine mandate for its workers last week.

Several Facebook groups have organized protests in Lubbock in support of medical freedom. The Lubbock Alliance for Medical Freedom is a private Facebook group with nearly 1,000 members. It organized the protests Wednesday morning. People lined the street across from UMC some bearing signs with the slogan ‘no forced vax’.

Another Facebook group, Health Freedom of Lubbock, posted about Wednesday’s event saying “all medical facility employees are encouraged to either call in sick or walk out”.

Now is the time to show up and show support!!! Please like, share, and comment!! Posted by Health Freedom of Lubbock on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The group has organized a ‘Stop the Mandates Rally’ Sunday at 2 p.m. at Maxey Park.

UMC employees must have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

READ MORE: UMC risks losing 1,000+ employees over federal vaccine mandate

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.