Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Protests in Lubbock after UMC announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers

Protestors gathered outside UMC near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway after UMC announced a...
Protestors gathered outside UMC near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway after UMC announced a vaccine mandate for its employees.(Julio Iglesias, KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Protestors gathered near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway Wednesday morning after UMC announced a vaccine mandate for its workers last week.

Several Facebook groups have organized protests in Lubbock in support of medical freedom. The Lubbock Alliance for Medical Freedom is a private Facebook group with nearly 1,000 members. It organized the protests Wednesday morning. People lined the street across from UMC some bearing signs with the slogan ‘no forced vax’.

Another Facebook group, Health Freedom of Lubbock, posted about Wednesday’s event saying “all medical facility employees are encouraged to either call in sick or walk out”.

Now is the time to show up and show support!!! Please like, share, and comment!!

Posted by Health Freedom of Lubbock on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

The group has organized a ‘Stop the Mandates Rally’ Sunday at 2 p.m. at Maxey Park.

UMC employees must have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a one-dose vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

READ MORE: UMC risks losing 1,000+ employees over federal vaccine mandate

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.
Tickets for 41st annual Junior League of Lubbock’s Holiday Happening on sale now
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Fearless Champion, the black quarter horse that has served Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider...
Fearless Champion to take final ride during Texas Tech vs. OSU football game
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled