Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old from Lamb County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home without permission and has not contacted them.

According to the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 15-year-old Mason Anderson left home Tuesday night, November 16.

LCSO says there is not currently any evidence of immediate danger, but the family “would like to have him located and returned as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Mason’s location is asked to contact the Lamb Sheriff’s Office at 806-385-7900, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.