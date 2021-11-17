Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old from Lamb County

The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home...
The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home without permission and has not contacted them.(Lamb County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home without permission and has not contacted them.

According to the Lamb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, 15-year-old Mason Anderson left home Tuesday night, November 16.

LCSO says there is not currently any evidence of immediate danger, but the family “would like to have him located and returned as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about Mason’s location is asked to contact the Lamb Sheriff’s Office at 806-385-7900, or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting

Latest News

The fire was in a grassy area of cattails near the tree line at the center of the park.
Grass fire in Clapp Park burns about an acre
Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.
42nd annual Junior League of Lubbock’s Holiday Happening Nov. 17-21
Operation Christmas Child
Operation Christmas Child Box donations needed