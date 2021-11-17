Terrance Shannon, Jr. cleared to play by NCAA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball will see the return of Terrence Shannon, Jr. following a review of eligibility rules.

RED RAIDER NATION GUESSS WHAT…………. pic.twitter.com/Vibqbhy5zS — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) November 17, 2021

Shannon was withheld by Texas Tech at the start of the season after he went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

PREVIOUS: Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon, Jr. from competition

According to a release from Texas Tech University, Shannon has been cleared to play immediately and will be with the Red Raiders this weekend for their game against Incarnate Word in South Padre Island. All questions related to his NBA Draft process have been resolved.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.