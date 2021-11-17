Local Listings
Terrance Shannon, Jr. cleared to play by NCAA

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots over Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) in the...
Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots over Arkansas forward Justin Smith (0) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider basketball will see the return of Terrence Shannon, Jr. following a review of eligibility rules.

Shannon was withheld by Texas Tech at the start of the season after he went through the NBA draft process over the summer before returning to campus.

PREVIOUS: Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon, Jr. from competition

According to a release from Texas Tech University, Shannon has been cleared to play immediately and will be with the Red Raiders this weekend for their game against Incarnate Word in South Padre Island. All questions related to his NBA Draft process have been resolved.

