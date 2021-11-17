Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tickets for 41st annual Junior League of Lubbock’s Holiday Happening on sale now

Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.
Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) invites you to join them in shopping for a cause during the 42nd Annual Holiday Happening Event - Holly Jolly Holiday November 17-21, 2021, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center located at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Tickets are now on sale for the five-day shopping event that kicks off the holiday season in Lubbock and the surrounding communities. This year features multiple shopping areas with hundreds of merchants from surrounding communities and around the country. There will be silent auctions and traditional events the community has come to love such as Sneak Peek Night, Ladies’ Day, Breakfast with Santa, and more.

Founded in 1979, Holiday Happening is the League’s largest fundraiser that raises funds to provide support for signature community projects including South Plains Food2Kids, Kids in the Kitchen and SPARK, as well as community assistance grants and student scholarships.

GENERAL ADMISSION AND EVENT PRICING

Market Hall Shopping: $10

Sneak Peek: $50

Ladies’ Day: $45 - $750

A Very Merry Morning: $15 - $240

Friday Night Out: $25

Breakfast with Santa: $15 - $240

Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.
Tickets on sale now for the Junior League of Lubbock's 41st annual Holiday Happening.(KCBD)

For ticket information or to purchase, call (806) 445-9637 or visit www.jllubbock.com.

The Junior League of Lubbock is committed to providing a safe environment for all attendees, volunteers, and merchants. For your safety and the safety of others, please join the Junior League of Lubbock in wearing a mask so that we may continue serving our community.

Find unique gifts for everyone on your list and have a Holly Jolly Holiday at the 42nd Annual Holiday Happening shopping extravaganza! Follow our Facebook page to stay up to date with any and all information: www.facebook.com/HolidayHappeningFounded in 1934, the Junior League of Lubbock (JLL) is an organization comprised of over 600 women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. For more information regarding the JLL, call (806) 794-8874, visit our website www.jllubbock.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jllubbock

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Plainview family is asking for justice, after 28-year-old Paul Saiz was shot in North Lubbock...
“A life for a life”: Plainview father seeks justice after son’s death
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
INVESTIGATION TIMELINE: Lubbock Police transfers case files in Chad Read shooting to Texas AG
The Reese campus is on lockdown due to a search for an armed person on the campus property.
Reese campus lockdown lifted, armed individual in custody
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in East Lubbock.
Metro Unit seeking individual for murder in North Lubbock fatal shooting
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator

Latest News

Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon
Protestors gathered outside UMC near 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway after UMC announced a...
Protests in Lubbock after UMC announces COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers
Fearless Champion, the black quarter horse that has served Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider...
Fearless Champion to take final ride during Texas Tech vs. OSU football game
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
VW Group recalls Audis; passenger air bags may be disabled