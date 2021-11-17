Local Listings
Virtual Women’s Health Town Hall to address COVID concerns and questions

Lubbock - Women's Health Town Hall
Lubbock - Women's Health Town Hall(City of Lubbock)
By Addison Barthold
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is hosting a virtual Women’s Health Town Hall Thursday. It features a panel of local female physicians hoping to answer your COVID-related questions.

“It has information which would pertain to anybody who is interested in information about COVID infection, vaccination, but it really does target some of those myths, like, do vaccines affect fertility? Can we get them during pregnancy? What are the side effects? What are true contraindications?” says Dr. Jessica Gray, a UMC Family Medicine physician and one of the panelists for Thursday’s event.

Despite the event focusing on women and COVID, Dr. Gray says it will connect all patients with accurate information.

“With all of the confusion from new information coming in and out, we’re just here to make it something that everyone can understand and be all on the same page for.”

She says, since the last panel, they now have more answers.

“There is new information coming out every single day so we will have more answers to certain things. There has been new research studies that have been done, we also have some amazing new panelists that were not on with the last one.”

Those panelists include local OBGYN’s, Pulmonologists, Pediatricians, and even Psychiatrists.

“With vaccines now being mandated and there’s a lot of fear with things like that. There is a lot of stuff that we still haven’t addressed and there is a lot of misinformation still out there.”

Dr. Gray hopes to address that misinformation.

“This is a discussion that is not backed by big pharma or the government or anything, it’s just us trying to talk and make sure that we make a connection with those in West Texas who have questions.”

You can submit questions for the event until Wednesday at 1 p.m. and stream the event live this Thursday, both on the city’s website at mylubbock.us/vaccines4women.

