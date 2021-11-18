Local Listings
3rd annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway to serve families in need this holiday season

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Culver Foundation along with My Brother and Sister’s Keeper of Lubbock will be giving away 2,000 turkeys to families in need on the South Plains.

The 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway is happening Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at Rocc Solid Fitness located at 1905 Oak Ave.

The giveaway will be drive-thru only and will be one turkey per car. Organizers ask individuals in their cars to please wear a mask. All volunteers will wear masks and gloves.

Turkey donations may be dropped off until Friday, Nov. 19 at Rocc Solid Fitness from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monetary donations are also accepted. Those wishing to donate should contact Tyrone Moore at 806-281-2280.

