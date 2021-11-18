Local Listings
Adopted: six families just got bigger

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Did you know November is National Adoption Month?

Specifically tomorrow, Friday, November 19 is National Adoption Day! And we want to highlight six families in our community who decided to open their homes and their heart to welcome 10 children into their lives.

National Adoption Month is Underway in Texas
This year’s theme is “Adopted: Wanted, chosen, loved’ and to raise awareness of more than 5,800 children waiting to be adopted from foster care this year, the Texas Adoption Resource Exchange (TARE) managed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services released a new image incorporating a puzzle and a heart icon as a symbol of families coming together through adoption and finding their “missing piece”.

To commemorate the growing families, and celebrate National Adoption Day, tomorrow, Friday 19, between 9:30 a.m and noon, the Lubbock Impact Church will hand out gift bags, and celebrate with face painting, food, and beverage along with the officers from Lubbock Police Departments and SWAT Units in the parking lot.

It’s also an opportunity to bring attention to Texas adoption numbers:

  • 4,586 children were adopted from DFPS in the 2021 fiscal year.
  • 5,833 children are currently in state care awaiting adoption.
  • 21 is the minimum age required to adopt a child in Texas.

For more information, click on this link.

