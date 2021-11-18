Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech radio booth announcers have been removed from calling the November 20 game against Oklahoma State after allegedly criticizing Big 12 Conference officials, calling them out by name.

Longtime play-by-play announcer Brian Jensen and Analyst John Harris on November 13, made critical remarks about the officiating crew during the Red Raiders’ game facing Iowa State.

Fans also questioned officiating during the Iowa State game, including the Texas Tech Football twitter account, posting the victory with a caption saying, “This final score can’t be overturned.”

The Big 12 issued an official statement on Wednesday, saying Jensen and Harris’ comments “were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism” and have been removed from announcing the Tech game on Saturday.

Read the full statement from the Big 12 Conference below:

In accordance with Big 12 Conference Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech radio booth announcers. They have also been removed from announcing the Tech game on November 20th.

The actions have been taken in response to comments during Saturday’s football game broadcast against Iowa State. “I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” commented Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”

