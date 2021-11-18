Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Covenant Health to comply with mandate

Covenant Health announced it will comply with a federal COVID-19 mandate for employees

Health care providers must be in compliance by January 4th or they could lose Medicare and Medicaid funding

Read more here: Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements

Two Texas Tech radio announcers suspended one game

The Big 12 Conference suspended Texas Tech’s radio booth announcers for Saturday’s final home game

Brian Jensen and John Harris were reprimanded for criticizing the officiating crew during last Saturday’s game against Iowa state

Details here: Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference official

Trilateral meeting in D.C. today

President Biden is set to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well with the President from Mexico

The three North American allies find themselves facing deep differences on migration, climate and trade as the meet this time

Mexico’s president has called the renewed trilateral meeting a chance to “revitalize our relationship”.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.