Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Covenant Health to comply with mandate

Two Texas Tech radio announcers suspended one game

Trilateral meeting in D.C. today

  • President Biden is set to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well with the President from Mexico
  • The three North American allies find themselves facing deep differences on migration, climate and trade as the meet this time
  • Mexico’s president has called the renewed trilateral meeting a chance to “revitalize our relationship”.

