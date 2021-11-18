Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Covenant Health to comply with mandate
- Covenant Health announced it will comply with a federal COVID-19 mandate for employees
- Health care providers must be in compliance by January 4th or they could lose Medicare and Medicaid funding
- Read more here: Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Two Texas Tech radio announcers suspended one game
- The Big 12 Conference suspended Texas Tech’s radio booth announcers for Saturday’s final home game
- Brian Jensen and John Harris were reprimanded for criticizing the officiating crew during last Saturday’s game against Iowa state
- Details here: Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference official
Trilateral meeting in D.C. today
- President Biden is set to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well with the President from Mexico
- The three North American allies find themselves facing deep differences on migration, climate and trade as the meet this time
- Mexico’s president has called the renewed trilateral meeting a chance to “revitalize our relationship”.
