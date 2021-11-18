Local Listings
Fearless Champion’s final football run Saturday night, Masked Rider reflects on Texas Tech legacy

By Andrew Wood
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Fearless Champion,” first known back in 2012 as “Hollywood at Dusk” has served ten riders, worked forty Texas Tech home football games, and has made a record number of appearances.  Saturday night will be his final run, as he heads into his years of retirement.

“He’s retiring, not because of injury- but, he’s retiring because he’s been here ten years and just like with any pro athlete, just like with any human, just like with any animal- at some point, you get to the spot where you still love doing your job, but he’s been here for ten years and deserves to be able to go out on top,” said Ashley Adams, who serves at the current Masked Rider.  “He’s hard to put into words because he’s truly everything that Texas Tech is, and what a ‘Fearless Champion’ should be.”

Adams, who is the program’s 60th rider says the Red Raider fan base can still see Fearless, as he will continue to make public appearances.  This will be until a new horse is selected for the role.

Upon retirement, Fearless will be under the care of one of the ten previous riders.  Joining Adams on the list of potential candidates is Ashley Wenzel (2012-13), Corey Waggoner (2013-14), Mackenzie White (2014-15), Rachel McClelland (2015-16), Charlie Snider (2016-17), Laurie Martin (2017-18), Lyndi Starr (2018-19), Emily Brodbeck (2019-20), and Cameron Hekkert (2020-21).

All ten will be on the field to honor Fearless as the Red Raiders (6-4) will kick off against No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Somebody’s getting their best friend, and their favorite part about Texas Tech!,” Adams said.  “He has given us ten years.  Ten amazing years, and he deserves (a happy retirement) from us.”

