Gulrez (Gus) Khan declares run for Lubbock Mayor in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Gulrez Khan (“Gus”), a member of Lubbock Republican and conservative groups, has announced his bid to run for Lubbock Mayor in May 2022.

Khan is a co-owner of American Star Home Health & Hospice Care, Inc., and its chief development officer. He serves as Precinct Chair for Precinct 27 for the Lubbock County Republican Party and was elected as a National Delegate (U.S. Congressional District 19) for the Republican National Convention in 2020.

According to a news release, Khan has lived in the Lubbock area since his early 20s. He grew up in a semi-urban community in India.

“I love West Texas because it reminds me of home,” Khan said, “except in America there are many more opportunities.” He said he believes being an American is one of the greatest gifts God has given him, and he and his family were inspired to move to the United States because of its values of faith, family, freedom, limited government, pro-life, and the capitalistic free-enterprise model.

Khan holds a master’s degree in business administration in Human Resource Management and attended law school for a couple of years. He is in the process to start his master’s in healthcare administration online at Texas Tech University (Spring 2022).

Khan said that one of his biggest platforms, as an avid volunteer in promoting the passing of the “Sanctuary City for the Unborn” ordinance, is removing Planned Parenthood from Lubbock. His platform also includes “Pro-Law Enforcement and First Responders including higher pay for them; Less Spending & Less Debt, More Transparency, Less Government; Less Taxes; Hospital in East Lubbock; Pro-Business and Development; Pro-Infrastructure; Pro-Veterans; and Pro-Farmers and Ranchers.”

Adam Hernandez and Tray Payne have also announced their bids to run for Lubbock Mayor in 2022.

