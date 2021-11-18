KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McGregor, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix who is the sweetest boy with lots of personality.

Staff says he loves to go for walks and gets along well with other dogs. But his favorite thing is to hang out with someone who loves him and gives him lots of hugs. He’s been at the shelter a while so please go meet him, he’s patiently waiting for a forever home.

McGregor is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet T.C.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.