LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We started with 48 area bands and in the end your votes allowed Levelland to win the Battle of the Bands and the $3000 Grand Prize.

Levelland wins the Battle of the Bands (KCBD)

Levelland was first by almost 9000 votes. Morton finished 2nd. Slaton was 3rd and Lubbock Christian 4th.

I went out to Levelland this afternoon and surprised the band and first-year band director John Barry.

We will return to Levelland in the coming weeks to present them with the $3000 Grand Prize.

Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic and South Plains College.

Congrats Levelland!

