Lubbock man sentenced after stealing checks totaling $700,000

Sheon Anthony Polk
Sheon Anthony Polk(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who admitted to stealing personal and business checks from the mail that total nearly $700,000 has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, which is the maximum sentence.

According to federal documents, Sheon Anthony Polk was served a search warrant on April 29, 2021. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant at his home.

During a search of the house, a U.S. Postal Inspector found 264 personal and business checks and 12 deposit slips in a blue pouch on the kitchen counter of the house.

After the search warrant was completed, law enforcement officers contacted the people who had issued the personal business checks and learned the checks had been stolen from the mail.

one person said their check was made payable to the IRS for quarterly taxes, but the IRS never received the check. The words United States Treasury had been erased from the pay to the order line and forged to list Sheon Polk as the payee.

Polk admits that the check had been stolen. The total value of the 264 stolen personal and business checks was $698,455.34.

He pleaded guilty on July 29, 2021, to possession of stolen mail.

