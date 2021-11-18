Lubbock man sentenced to federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man arrested during a Texas DPS sting in March has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor. He was given the maximum prison sentence. He will also have supervised release for 10 years after serving his prison sentence. He is also required to register as a sex offender.

Joe Ortiz, who was 53 at the time of his arrest, initiated contact with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Ortiz and the boy exchanged cell phone numbers and began texting each other.

The federal court document says, “Almost immediately, Ortiz initiated a sexual conversation…” Then sent “much more graphic and explicit messages discussing his plan to engage in sexual activity with the boy he believed to be 15 years old.” He also sent the child a graphic photo of his genitals.

Court documents revealed he then made plans to meet the child in person for sexual activity. He told the child to delete his age on the online messaging platform because it would likely ban him due to him being a minor.

He was then arrested by law enforcement officers while waiting for the child near a park in Lubbock. His arrest happened in March 2021.

After he was arrested, he told law enforcement he created his profile on the app for “gay hookups,” according to the federal document.

He said he believed the person to be a minor under the age of 18.

He admitted to the charges to law enforcement.

