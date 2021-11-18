Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal for possible COVID-19 treatment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators approve it.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators on Tuesday to authorize the experimental pill, which has been shown to significantly cut the rate of hospitalizations and deaths among people with coronavirus infections.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration is already reviewing a competing pill from Merck and will hold a public meeting on it later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fearless Champion, the black quarter horse that has served Texas Tech University’s Masked Rider...
Fearless Champion to take final ride during Texas Tech vs. OSU football game
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
16-year-old Madison Qualls was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Levelland.
UPDATE: 16-year-old missing from Levelland found safe
Covenant Health releases statement on COVID-19 vaccine requirements
The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home...
Sheriff’s Office found missing 15-year-old from Lamb County

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister...
Differences endure as Biden brings back North America summit
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills