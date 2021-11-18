Santa Land to open Dec. 10, begins 65th year of tradition

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Santa and Mrs. Claus will officially open Santa Land on Dec. 10 inside Mackenzie Park. This will be the 65th year of the Christmas display.

Last year, due to the pandemic, Santa Land was a drive-through event. This year appears to be back to normal.

Each night at 6 p.m. a sleigh with tiny reindeer will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to the park, so they can hear Christmas wishes from the children. There will be no charge for the children to meet Santa, but digital photos can be purchased.

Between 38,000 to 41,000 people visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Clause. Concessions are available.

Santa Land is free to the public and is open from Dec. 10 through the 23rd from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. It is located at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive.

For more information, contact Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 806-775-2673.

Santa Land opens every year from December 10 through December 23rd. (City of Lubbock)

