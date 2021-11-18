Texas Tech Baseball releases 2022 schedule

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball team announced its 2022 schedule on Thursday, which features 26 games at Rip Griffin Park. The home slate starts Feb. 22 with a pairing between two Super Regional teams from a season ago, Dallas Baptist, to usher in the new season.

PDF: 2022 Texas Tech Baseball Schedule (PDF)

Prior to playing in front of the home crowd, the season starts on the diamond at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, for the 2022 State Farm College Baseball Showdown, Feb. 18-20. In addition to the Red Raiders, the Big 12′s Kansas State and Oklahoma will face 2021 CWS qualifier Arizona (Pac-12), Auburn (SEC), and Michigan (Big Ten) with each school playing three games. Texas Tech is the lone returnee from the inaugural 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

Early season nonconference contests at home also include a series against Kent State (Feb. 25-27) who finished third in the Mid-American Conference in 2021 and Merrimack (March 4-6) of the Northeast Conference.

Big road tests in March await the Red Raiders which features a two-game series versus defending national champion Mississippi State (March 8-9) in Biloxi, Miss., followed by an interstate opponent in Rice (Mar. 11-13). Tech returns home for a two-game midweek series against New Mexico (Mar. 15-16) before traveling to Iowa, which is coming off a school-record 26 conference win season (Mar. 18-20). The Red Raiders return home for one more nonconference test, Cal Baptist (Mar. 22), prior to starting Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders have the normal slate of 24 conference games featuring four home series, and four series on the road. The 2022 edition features the Red Raiders welcoming Texas (March 26-28), Kansas State (April 8-10), West Virginia (April 22-24) and Oklahoma (May 19-21) to Rip Griffin Park. Road contests include Kansas (April 1-3), TCU (April 14-16), Baylor (April 29-May 1) and Oklahoma State May 13-15).

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, May 25-29. More information on the event will be coming soon from the conference office.

Season ticket renewal deadline is Nov. 30

Season ticket renewals for the 2022 Red Raiders’ baseball season will be going out to season ticket holders in November. The renewal deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Season tickets can be renewed by going to www.texastech.com/renew and logging into your Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office account, or by calling the ticket office at 806-742-TECH.

Join the season ticket waitlist today

Thanks to the continued support of Red Raiders’ fans, baseball season tickets have been sold out since 2015!

Those fans who are interested in joining the baseball season ticket wait list can place themselves on the waitlist today by going to www.texastech.com or by calling 806-742-TECH.

A $10 non-refundable fee is required annually to register for the request list. Tickets are not guaranteed, and all available season tickets will be issued based on the Red Raider Club Priority Point System. A ticket office representative will reach out in mid to late December if requests are able to be fulfilled. This option is for new season ticket requests only.