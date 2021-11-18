Warm up follows first freeze

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is done. Lubbock had its first official* freeze of the season this morning. The airport first dropped to 32° at 2:29 AM. We will announce the winner of the $5,000 shopping spree at Yates Flooring Center during our newscasts this evening.

A cool afternoon with peak temperatures approximately ten degrees below the average for November 18. (KCBD First Alert)

After the coldest morning of the season, so far, this afternoon will be cool. A sunny sky and light wind will help to offset the coolness. Temperatures will peak in the 50s.

Lunar Eclipse Tonight

A partial, though nearly complete, lunar eclipse will be visible tonight from Lubbock and the South Plains area. A light shadow - Earth’s penumbra, you may have trouble discerning it - will begin to move across the moon at 12:02 AM. The darker shadow - Earth’s umbra, quite noticeable - will begin to move across the moon at 1:18 AM. It will slowly envelope all but a sliver of the moon’s disc visible to us.

The eclipse maximum will occur at 3:02 AM. The partial eclipse ends 4:47 AM. The difficult to see lighter shadow will end at 6:03 AM.

This is said to be the longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years.

I expect favorable, though cold, viewing conditions. It will be mostly fair. Temperatures will be in the 30s. The wind chill, even with a light wind, will dip into the 20s.

Following this morning’s freeze and the cool afternoon, a warm-up. Until the next cold front. Highs tomorrow will hit the 60s and Saturday the 70s. I won’t be surprised if Lubbock tops out around, perhaps just above, 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

For my complete weekend outlook, and Thanksgiving forecast, see the “Weekend” and “10-Day” forecasts here on our Weather Page. Just close this story now and scroll down the page a bit. Or check it out in our KCBD Weather App. It’s free from your app or play store!

*As recorded at the Lubbock airport, the official site of weather record for the City.

First Fall-Freeze Dates

First freeze dates for Lubbock* for the past 15 years:

2021 - November 18 (29°)

2020 - October 24 (31°)

2019 - October 12 (31°)

2018 - October 15 (32°)

2017 - October 28 (28°)

2016 - November 18 (30°)

2015 - November 12 (31°)

2014 - November 11 (25°)

2013 - October 19 (32°)

2012 - October 8 (32°) - Second earliest fall freeze on record

2011 - October 28 (31°)

2010 - November 5 (32°)

2009 - October 27 (32°)

2008 - October 23 (31°)

2007 - October 23 (32°)

2006 - November 1 (31°)

We are well past the average first freeze dates in the KCBD viewing area. They range from October 18 (Dimmitt) and October 20 (Muleshoe Wildlife Refuge) in the northwest KCBD viewing area, to November 9 (White River Lake) and November 12 (Lake Alan Henry) in the southeast. The average date of Lubbock’s first Fall freeze is October 31, Halloween. Lubbock’s earliest freeze on record is October 7, 1952, while the latest is November 23, 2003.

*As recorded at the Lubbock airport, the official site of weather record for the City.

