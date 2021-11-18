Local Listings
Warmer with plenty of sunshine Friday, Saturday

By John Robison
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As anticipated, Lubbock hit the freezing mark early Thursday morning and eventually dropped to a low temp of 28 degrees.

A combination of light winds, cold air and mostly clear skies led to the later than normal First Freeze.

Expect a cool afternoon and another cold morning on Friday as lows fall to near or below freezing for the area once again.

The afternoons will begin to warm Friday and Saturday with south winds and plenty of sunshine.

By the time Saturday arrives, the afternoon temps should be in the 70s with south to southwest winds at 15-20 mph.

Another cold front on Sunday will bring the afternoon highs back down to the 50s and 60s for the South Plains.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, it will be getting colder and there may be a chance of rain on the South Plains and a better chance of a wet Thursday for central and south Texas.

