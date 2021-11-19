Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Andrews ISD band bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring along I-20

Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring
Andrews ISD bus involved in fiery crash in Big Spring(Peter Boen)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SPRING, Texas (KCBD) - An Andrews ISD band bus was involved in a fiery crash in the westbound lanes of an I-20 service road Friday afternoon in Big Spring.

Andrews ISD says, “The bus had members of the marching band on board. Administrators are working to serve the needs of our students and their families. We cannot confirm anything else at this time.”

DPS officials say a vehicle driving the wrong way on the I-20 service road at Mile Marker 179 crashed head-on with the bus. The crash is on the east side of Big Spring.

Motorists traveling through Big Spring on I-20 need to be aware of the traffic and avoid the area if possible.

Due to the severity of the crash, it is expected to have lanes closed for hours.

We are working to gather more details, but a Good Samaritan who stopped to render aid said it appears the students on the bus were okay but was not sure about the driver of the other vehicle.

We don’t yet know how many students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

UPDATE: DPS has confirmed multiple fatalities. We do not have an exact number at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

Red and blue lights
TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 injured in rollover, traffic backed up on 50th to Slide RD
2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane
2 pedestrians hit by SUV near Ave. Q and Mac Davis Lane
Road work
City to begin pavement repairs on Alcove Ave. in South Lubbock
Crash with serious injuries at 50th and Bangor Ave
Multiple injured in crash at 50th Street and Bangor Tuesday afternoon