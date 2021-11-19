Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president

President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for...
President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.(Source: Pool/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was headed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday for his first routine physical exam as president.

Plans for the physical were announced in an early morning tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden, 78, had his last full exam in December 2019, when doctors found the former vice president to be “healthy, vigorous” and “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a doctor’s report at the time.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, wrote in a three-page note that the then-presidential candidate was in overall good shape.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Dawn Stabeno
Former Church on the Rock employee sentenced for embezzling $450,000
The Plainview Police Department has arrested four people suspected in a Thursday morning...
Four arrested, charged in Plainview robbery
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Woman sentenced to federal prison for distribution of child pornography
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
Big 12: Texas Tech Football Radio announcers reprimanded for calling out conference officials
The Lamb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenager after family says he left home...
Sheriff’s Office found missing 15-year-old from Lamb County

Latest News

Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt addressed Sgt. Tia Bynum, asking for the safe...
Authorities plea for kidnapped girls' safe return
A Massachusetts resident identifying herself only as "Safi," who asked that her last name not...
Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved
This image provided by the Baltimore County Police Department show former Maryland County...
Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer and daughters
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
House gets closer to OK of Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill