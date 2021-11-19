Local Listings
Dan Pope will not run for a 4th term as Lubbock Mayor

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope(Picasa | City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a weekly email from Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, he announced he will not be running for a fourth term.

Here is the message he sent out:

Happy Friday, Mayor Dan Pope, with an important update. I have decided not to run for a fourth term as Lubbock Mayornext May. This decision was arrived at after much thought, prayer, and reflection. I’m thankful for the listening ear and wise counsel of close friends and my wife, Denise, as I reached this decision. I believe a government closest to the people functions best. City governments are far from perfect - to that, I certainly can attest. However, our record is significant over the past six years, and we’ve made great strides in Lubbock. I serve with a fantastic CityCouncil working together with each of you. We have moved our community forward.

Now there will be an appropriate time for reflection and appreciation in the future. However, for the next six months, you can rest

assured I will work with the Council, city staff, and each of you to prioritize public safety, fiscal discipline, strong neighborhoods, improvements to the quality of life, and the creation of good jobs. This may sound familiar. It’s the same promise I made when I announced my candidacy in the fall of 2015. I believe now, as I did then, the American dream is alive and well in Lubbock, Texas. Serving as your Mayor has been my greatest honor. HappyThanksgiving to you and your families. May God bless you all. And as always, it’s a great day in Lubbock, Texas.

