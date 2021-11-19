Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Texas Tech gearing up for its final home game of the season
- The Red Raiders will host #9 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Saturday
- It’s also a senior night and a chance for Tech to improve its bowl bid
Turkey prices stable in Lubbock
- United Supermarkets says its turkey prices will be about the same this Thanksgiving, but prices on other Thanksgiving staples may be higher
- Turkey prices are up about 20% nationwide
- Read more here: United says plenty of turkey available for Lubbock Thanksgiving
Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old in Texas
- Bella Martinez was last seen in San Antonio
- Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.
- Details here: Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.