Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Texas Tech gearing up for its final home game of the season

The Red Raiders will host #9 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Saturday

It’s also a senior night and a chance for Tech to improve its bowl bid

Turkey prices stable in Lubbock

United Supermarkets says its turkey prices will be about the same this Thanksgiving, but prices on other Thanksgiving staples may be higher

Turkey prices are up about 20% nationwide

Read more here: United says plenty of turkey available for Lubbock Thanksgiving

Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old in Texas

Bella Martinez was last seen in San Antonio

Police are looking for Aryel Moreno in connection with her abduction.

Details here: Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 13-year-old

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.