Emergency crews responding to crash involving CitiBus in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in North Lubbock involving a CitiBus.

Officers responded to the crash near 2nd Place and Boston Ave. around 10:20 a.m.

Police say there is one person with minor injuries. Please avoid the area while law enforcement works the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

