Emergency crews responding to crash involving CitiBus in North Lubbock

Emergency crews responding to crash at 2nd Place and Boston.
Emergency crews responding to crash at 2nd Place and Boston.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in North Lubbock involving a CitiBus.

Officers responded to the crash near 2nd Place and Boston Ave. around 10:20 a.m.

Police say there is one person with minor injuries. Please avoid the area while law enforcement works the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

