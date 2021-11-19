Emergency crews responding to crash involving CitiBus in North Lubbock
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash in North Lubbock involving a CitiBus.
Officers responded to the crash near 2nd Place and Boston Ave. around 10:20 a.m.
Police say there is one person with minor injuries. Please avoid the area while law enforcement works the scene.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
